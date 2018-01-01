Guy Kawasaki is the chief evangelist of Canva, an online, graphics-design service, and an executive fellow at the Haas School of Business at U.C. Berkeley. Formerly, he was an advisor to the Motorola business unit of Google and chief evangelist of Apple. He is the author of The Art of the Start 2.0, The Art of Social Media, Enchantment and 10 other books. Kawasaki has a BA from Stanford University and an MBA from UCLA as well as an honorary doctorate from Babson College.
Steve Jobs
5 Things I Learned About Successful Startups From Steve Jobs
Former chief evangelist for Apple shares what makes entrepreneurs reach the next level.
Leadership
The Top 10 Ways to Remove BS From Your Business
Don't let these common roadblocks slow down your startup's progress.
Marketing
Getting Started on Google +
A step-by-step guide to creating a presence on the fast-growing social network of 250 million users, from the former chief evangelist for Apple.
Growth Strategies
Guy Kawasaki: How to Enchant Your Employees
The celebrated business author says business owners could take a page from Mike Rowe of TV's 'Dirty Jobs.'
Marketing
Guy Kawasaki on Gaining Customer Trust
The venture capitalist and business author shares tips on customer service.
Marketing
Guy Kawasaki: To Win at Social Media, 'Plant Many Seeds'
The marketing guru says successful marketing today is about wowing 'LonelyBoy15,' not media giants.
Marketing
Insights: How to Dress to Impress
Author and speaker Guy Kawasaki on what to wear to make a good first impression in business.
Marketing
Website Marketing Turnoffs
13 things not to do when adapting your product to an online model.
Starting a Business
10 Tips for Successful Bootstrapping
Getting venture capital should not be the end all source of financing. The key to success is bootstrapping.
Marketing
Create a Twitter Following
There are implications beyond vanity to having a large Twitter fan base.
Starting a Business
Top 9 Lies of Venture Capitalists
Guy Kawasaki offers a look at the meanings behind what VCs say.
Growth Strategies
After the Honeymoon...
The honeymoon is easy. Once it's over, you have to meet problems head on.
Solutions to 4 Lost-Startup Problems
Growth Strategies
Lessons in Recruiting
How to get the best people on your team--and keep them there.
Finance
16 Lies of Lawyers
Listen for these all-too-common phrases--and then take them for what they really mean.