Guy Kawasaki is the chief evangelist of Canva, an online, graphics-design service, and an executive fellow at the Haas School of Business at U.C. Berkeley. Formerly, he was an advisor to the Motorola business unit of Google and chief evangelist of Apple. He is the author of The Art of the Start 2.0, The Art of Social Media, Enchantment and 10 other books. Kawasaki has a BA from Stanford University and an MBA from UCLA as well as an honorary doctorate from Babson College.

5 Things I Learned About Successful Startups From Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs

5 Things I Learned About Successful Startups From Steve Jobs

Former chief evangelist for Apple shares what makes entrepreneurs reach the next level.
3 min read
The Top 10 Ways to Remove BS From Your Business
Leadership

The Top 10 Ways to Remove BS From Your Business

Don't let these common roadblocks slow down your startup's progress.
4 min read
Getting Started on Google +
Marketing

Getting Started on Google +

A step-by-step guide to creating a presence on the fast-growing social network of 250 million users, from the former chief evangelist for Apple.
5 min read
Guy Kawasaki: How to Enchant Your Employees
Growth Strategies

Guy Kawasaki: How to Enchant Your Employees

The celebrated business author says business owners could take a page from Mike Rowe of TV's 'Dirty Jobs.'
Guy Kawasaki on Gaining Customer Trust
Marketing

Guy Kawasaki on Gaining Customer Trust

The venture capitalist and business author shares tips on customer service.
Guy Kawasaki: To Win at Social Media, 'Plant Many Seeds'
Marketing

Guy Kawasaki: To Win at Social Media, 'Plant Many Seeds'

The marketing guru says successful marketing today is about wowing 'LonelyBoy15,' not media giants.
Insights: How to Dress to Impress
Marketing

Insights: How to Dress to Impress

Author and speaker Guy Kawasaki on what to wear to make a good first impression in business.
2 min read
Website Marketing Turnoffs
Marketing

Website Marketing Turnoffs

13 things not to do when adapting your product to an online model.
3 min read
10 Tips for Successful Bootstrapping
Starting a Business

10 Tips for Successful Bootstrapping

Getting venture capital should not be the end all source of financing. The key to success is bootstrapping.
3 min read
Create a Twitter Following
Marketing

Create a Twitter Following

There are implications beyond vanity to having a large Twitter fan base.
3 min read
Top 9 Lies of Venture Capitalists
Starting a Business

Top 9 Lies of Venture Capitalists

Guy Kawasaki offers a look at the meanings behind what VCs say.
3 min read
After the Honeymoon...
Growth Strategies

After the Honeymoon...

The honeymoon is easy. Once it's over, you have to meet problems head on.
3 min read
Solutions to 4 Lost-Startup Problems

Solutions to 4 Lost-Startup Problems

The honeymoon is easy. Once it's over, you have to meet problems head on.
3 min read
Lessons in Recruiting
Growth Strategies

Lessons in Recruiting

How to get the best people on your team--and keep them there.
5 min read
16 Lies of Lawyers
Finance

16 Lies of Lawyers

Listen for these all-too-common phrases--and then take them for what they really mean.
4 min read
