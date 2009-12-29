7 Ways to Save on Search Advertising

Tips to keep your wallet fat and strengthen your online ad campaigns

December 29, 2009 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chances are you've heard about the amazing ROI that can be had with pay-per-click advertising on Google, Yahoo!, and Bing. A return of 300 percent or even higher is not at all unusual with this form of advertising. Still, these are hard times and cash is scarce, so here are seven tips you can use to trim the fat from your search advertising campaigns.