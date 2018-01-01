Richard Stokes

Richard Stokes

Guest Writer
Author, Founder and CEO of AdGooroo

Richard Stokes is the founder and CEO of AdGooroo, a Chicago-based Kantar Media company and a provider of digital marketing intelligence. A certified expert in both email marketing and conversion optimization, Stokes is a respected speaker and author on search topics. Find him on Twitter at @AdGooroo.

These 4 Keyword Research Tools Will Make Your Job Easier
Advertising

These 4 Keyword Research Tools Will Make Your Job Easier

One of the most important steps in planning your pay-per-click campaigns is choosing the keywords that will attract interested shoppers. These third-party tools can help.
6 min read
How to Choose the Best Keywords for Your Online Marketing Campaign
Online Marketing

How to Choose the Best Keywords for Your Online Marketing Campaign

If you want to find the best keywords for your business, avoid these all-too-common missteps.
5 min read
3 Steps to Improve Your Ad's Clickthrough Rates
Advertising

3 Steps to Improve Your Ad's Clickthrough Rates

Use these three strategies to get more viewers to click on your ads.
4 min read
9 Online Ad Campaign Stats You Must Track
Online Advertising

9 Online Ad Campaign Stats You Must Track

To know whether it's successful--or just a waste of time and money--you have to track the following 9 statistics of your online marketing efforts.
5 min read
10 Quick Ways to Increase Your Ads' Clickthrough Rates
Online Advertising

10 Quick Ways to Increase Your Ads' Clickthrough Rates

Search ads are short, so you've got to make each one count. Here are 10 considerations to keep in mind when crafting your ads.
5 min read
The 6 Types of Online Buyers
Online Advertising

The 6 Types of Online Buyers

Find out what types of buyers are shopping online so you can learn to attract new business.
5 min read
Who Should Use Pay-Per-Click Advertising and Who Shouldn't
Online Advertising

Who Should Use Pay-Per-Click Advertising and Who Shouldn't

Pay-per-click advertising doesn't work for every type of business. Find out if you should be using it for yours.
5 min read
The Fastest Way to Sabotage Your Marketing Campaign
Online Marketing

The Fastest Way to Sabotage Your Marketing Campaign

Find out why blowing off the numbers behind your online advertising will make your marketing efforts fail.
4 min read
8 Ways to Write Terrible Online Ads
Online Advertising

8 Ways to Write Terrible Online Ads

If you want to get people to click on your ads, don't make any of these 8 common mistakes made by search marketers.
5 min read
Bing vs. Google: The Battle for Your Advertising Dollars
Marketing

Bing vs. Google: The Battle for Your Advertising Dollars

Think AdWords is the be-all and end-all of search engine marketing? Think again.
6 min read
7 Ways to Save on Search Advertising
Marketing

7 Ways to Save on Search Advertising

Tips to keep your wallet fat and strengthen your online ad campaigns
6 min read

