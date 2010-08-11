Note to Entrepreneurs: Laid-Off Workers No Longer Want to Be You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
laid-off-workers-no-longer-want-to-be-you.jpgApparently, all the people out there who want to start businesses have now done it. A new study from Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows the percent of laid-off workers starting their own businesses sunk to an all-time low in the first half of this year. Just 3.7 percent of job-seekers ended up starting a business instead in the survey. For comparison, 8.6 percent of the unemployed became entrepreneurs in calendar 2009.

That might sound like business opportunity is drying up, but it could really mean the opposite. Here's why the drop in startups might be a good sign for established business owners: Motivated entrepreneurs have already done it. This far into the recession, anyone with a burning drive to start a business in the current conditions may have already hung out their shingle.

Hiring is ticking up. As companies begin to hire again, more workers just head back to the trenches instead of feeling compelled to strike out on their own.

Recession may be ending. Trends in starting companies tend to show how the economy's doing. The decline in entrepreneurial activity could indicate that the economy is really picking up now.

Also on the bright side, fewer new startups means less competition. 

It's probably not that the unemployed know something you don't about whether starting a business is a good idea. It could also simply be that startup capital remains really hard to get.

It's likely not good news for the economy, though, as startups create fairly durable new jobs, a new study from the Kauffman Foundation showed.

What do you think -- is it a good sign or a bad one that fewer people want to start businesses now? Leave a comment and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market