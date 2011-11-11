Marketing

LinkedIn Offers More Insight into its Networking Groups

Business owners now have access to demographic information about the professional groups they join on the popular networking site.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
min read

New LinkedIn Statistics Add Insights for Business NetworkersHave you ever considered joining one of the numerous professional groups on LinkedIn, in hopes of expanding your professional network, but hesitated because you weren't sure who the members are or how active the group is? The popular networking site has unveiled a new statistics dashboard that offers an inside look at a group's demographics, growth and activity.

For active online business networkers who use or might consider participating in specific groups to meet others in their industry or complementary industries, the new group statistics "provide visibility into the types of professionals in a particular group and the level and shape of the conversation," says LinkedIn principal product manager Ian McCarthy.

Related: A Guide to Generating Leads on LinkedIn

In the demographics view, LinkedIn says you can now see information about the seniority level, function/role, location, and industry of the professionals in a particular group. This is valuable for a networking entrepreneur because it provides "easy visibility into the types of expertise and functions of people in any given group, who is in your region or a region where your business is looking to expand, and whether the group is composed of the desired mix of senior, middle and entry-level professionals," McCarthy says.

Related: Who Checks Your Company's Social Media Profile?

Meanwhile, when you click on the growth tab you can see how a group's membership has grown over time, and the activity tab shows how regularly members start and contribute to discussions. It also displays recent job and promotion counts for the group. LinkedIn says a "sizeable" number of promotions can indicate that the group is being actively moderated by managers and members.

"We see millions of examples every week of how conversations in LinkedIn Groups provide not only an exchange of ideas and perspectives but also create a context for new professional relationships to develop," McCarthy says.

Will the expanded access to demographics help you decide which LinkedIn groups to join? Let us know in the comments section below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019