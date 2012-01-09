GrowthCon

Entrepreneur's Growth Conference: Live from California

Entrepreneur Staff
Chris Brogan
Popular blogger Chris Brogan will deliver the keynote speech. Tune in Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET to watch a live-stream.

It's a year full of promise for America's business owners.

To spotlight the opportunities that lie ahead, Entrepreneur is hosting a one-day conference this Wednesday in Long Beach, Calif., featuring experts in the fields of social media, financing, branding, franchising, productivity and more.

Aptly called the Growth Conference, we'll be seeing hundreds of you in person -- and in fact, attendees are invited to "Pitch the Editors" at a special mid-morning panel. (For tips on how to win media coverage, please watch our video below.) What's more, you'll see our video cameras, front and center. Please ask your most pressing business question, which we'll answer in future segments on this website.

But for those of you who can't attend, don't fret: We'll be live-streaming social-media expert Chris Brogan's keynote speech starting at about 11:30 a.m. ET Wednesday. A best-selling author and popular blogger with more than 200,000 Twitter followers, Brogan will discuss the ins-and-outs of developing an online business -- and the new importance of developing mobile strategies in the year ahead.

Add the event listing to your calendar to remind you that the keynote speech is starting by saving to:

You can also follow updates from the conference on our Twitter and Facebook feeds, and we encourage attendees to send tweets with the hashtag #growthcon.

In the meanwhile, read recent columns by numerous speakers at the conference.

How to Be Your Own Media Company, by Chris Brogan

75 Items You May Be Able to Deduct from Your Taxes, by Mark J. Kohler

How to Use Social Media for Research and Development, by Jason Falls

Three Tips to Unleash Your Competitive Edge, by Jason Womack

How One Business Is Expanding Beyond Its Local Market, by Erika Napoletano

 

Pitch Your Business To Be Featured In Entrepreneur

