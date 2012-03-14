Franchises

The Hottest Sectors for Franchising

Hot Hot HotAs Entrepreneur's 2012 Franchise 500® illustrates, in spite of tough times, the franchise world continues to grow--and these are the industries that our research shows are leading the way. From hotels and hamburgers to kids and convenience stores, if you're interested in franchising, you're bound to find a business that appeals to you.

This list can be a great place to start your research, but it is not intended as an endorsement of any specific franchise or industry. Always do your due diligence to find the opportunity that's right for you. That means reading a company's FDD, consulting with professionals, such as an attorney and an accountant, and talking to existing franchisees.

Business Coaching/Consulting/Brokerage Services

Children's Enrichment Programs

Children's Fitness Programs

Identification Services

Children's Retail

Tutoring

Miscellaneous Children's Businesses

Convenience Stores

Fitness

Hamburgers

Hotels & Motels

Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts

Senior Care

