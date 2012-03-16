Entrepreneurs

B Cellars Winery Bottles Flavorful Blends

Not yet 10 years old, B Cellars Winery is already redefining winemaking and modernizing Old World techniques. B Cellars grew out of the combined passions of Jim Borsack and Duffy Keys. Jim, now fondly called the “Mad Chef” by folks at the winery, entered the partnership with more than 30 years' experience in the luxury goods industry and a passion for food. Duffy brought the experience earned from a 20-year period as a senior-level executive of the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, as well as an enthusiasm for wine. The two men met at a barbeque, where they learned that they shared a common dream: to one day embark on a journey in winemaking.

Jim and Duffy founded B Cellars  Winery in 2003 out of a common love of  wine, and they were soon joined by Kirk Venge, named one of the Top 20 New Winemakers in the World by Food & Wine in 2005.

Dedicated to the artisanal creation of complex and beautifully balanced wine, B Cellars utilizes the French technique négociant -- obtaining grapes from several vineyards to blend into a single bottle. Grapes are collected from over 20 high-quality vineyards within the Napa Valley region. In a modern twist, B Cellars Winery not only produces blends from multiple vineyards but also produces blends of different varietals. This contemporary approach results in food-friendly, complex wines with layers of flavor.

The B Cellars blends are Jim’s dreams finally reaching fruition, because the crafting of versatile wines means they pair well with nontraditional wine-pairing foods. Food plays an important role at B Cellars Winery, where Chef Christina Machamer, season four winner of Hell’ s Kitchen, comes in. She leads interactive food and wine tasting programs to show winery guests, through sensory experiences, the complexity and depth of the wine.

When visiting B Cellars Winery, wine tourists can taste inside the charming salon or enjoy a gourmet boxed lunch outside on the patio.

What to Buy:
’10 Blend 23 -- Citrus, green apple candy, fresh pineapple $35
’07 Blend 25 -- Black currants, dried cherries, exotic spice $55
’06 Dr. Crane Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon -- Ripe cherries, mocha, sage leaf $135

Contact:
707.709.8787; 877.229.9939
info@bcellars.com
bcellars.com

Tasting:
Tasting Room Open Daily 10–5
400 Silverado Trail 
Calistoga, CA 94515

Special Notes:
No appointment needed for flagship tasting,  B bites served with flagship tasting, private tours, barrel tastings by appointment, available for private events, pet-friendly 

