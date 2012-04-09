Growth Strategies

Accounting Software Giant Intuit Offers Health-Care, 401(k) Services

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Say What Accounting Software Giant Intuit Offers Health Care 401k Services

Your company's next provider of health-care and 401(k) planning services might just be QuickBooks maker Intuit Inc.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based accounting software giant has expanded into the world of employee benefits. While it might seem like a unusual step for Intuit, founder Scott Cooks tells us the company is aiming to be a low-cost benefits provider for small companies.

Here's the gist: Intuit has officially begun offering a 401(k) service that starts at $75 per month, per employee, for a company of fewer than 10 employees. No minimum investment is needed. The plan offers several matching savings options for employers.

Additionally, Intuit is now offering a health-care debit card plan that costs the employer $5 per month, per employee in administrative fees. Employers make tax-free contributions to a health reimbursement account and employees receive a professional-looking debit card they can use to pay for medical expenses.

Intuit manages the complicated details for an employer through an online portal. Think TurboTax, except for health-care and retirement management.

Related: A New Tool to Compare Health-Care Plans

We had a demo of Intuit's new offerings. Here are some takeaways for small-business owners:

The debit card plan is flexible.
The big upside is that Intuit's health-care debit card plan is flexible and can supplement an employee's group insurance. Or it can be offered as a standalone benefit.

Additionally, health reimbursement accounts, including Intuit's, can be an effective way to set aside untaxed money for employee health expenses while cutting paperwork, says Allan Roth, principal of Wealth Logic, a Colorado Springs, Colo.-based financial planning and investment advisory firm.

"Employers don't have to worry about reimbursement record keeping and submitting paper records," Roth says.

Skip the 401(k).
Small businesses might want to shop around before buying into Intuit's offering, Roth says.

Intuit says bigger retirement management companies have large minimums for managed assets to run such a plan, but Roth says there are comparable options for small firms that offer a better diversity of investment funds. For example, Mobile, Ala.-based Employee Fiduciary advertises a similarly low asset fee -- less than 0.2 percent.

Related: Six Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing Health-Care Coverage

"I'm underwhelmed by Intuit's overall choice of funds," Roth says. The funds don't match the returns of other investment firms, he says.

Anu Sanghvi, who manages the 401(k) product for Intuit, says the investment options available in the plan will evolve over time as the service grows. Some business owners might want to wait until Intuit can produce better returns.

What do you think of Intuit's plan to expand into employee benefits? Let us know in the comments below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?