The 10 Most Overused Buzzwords on LinkedIn

Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
Take a look at your profile on LinkedIn. If you've used the word "creative" to describe yourself and all your many talents, you might want to go with another adjective. The popular professional networking site has released its list of the most overused buzzwords of 2012. For the second year in a row the word "creative" tops the list.

To create the list, LinkedIn says it analyzed more than 187 million profiles of members from around the world. In the U.S., LinkedIn determined that the most overused buzzwords and phrases on the site were:

1. creative
2. organizational
3. effective
4. motivated
5. extensive experience
6. track record
7. innovative
8. responsible
9. analytical
10. problem solving

"Your LinkedIn profile is an opportunity to define your professional identity," LinkedIn senior data scientist Simla Ceyhan wrote in a recent post. "Set yourself apart in the new year by wiping your profile clean of buzzwords."

Globally, the results varied slightly from the U.S. The most overused words worldwide are outlined in LinkedIn's graphic below:

Do you agree with all the words on this list? Let us know in the comments below.
 

