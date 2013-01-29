Growth Strategies

Secrets of Successful Interviews

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Secrets of Successful Interviews
Image credit: Zestn Zen
Guest Writer
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Poker players who know the game well often talk about "tells"-- those unintended expressions, tics or mannerisms that other players exhibit, often without realizing they’re doing so, which offer clues to the quality of their hand.

And while it's not possible to know for sure whether the prospective employee sitting in your office is going to be your next superstar, management consultant Lynne Curry, founder of Anchorage, Alaska-based The Growth Company, offers five ways you can get beyond the standard answers and find out more about the interviewee.

1. Ask the unexpected. Curry says interviewees pore over sites that tell them the predictable interview questions, like "Tell me about your greatest weakness" or "Why did you leave your last position." Those can yield important information, but you’ll likely get less rehearsed and sanitized answers if you go beyond the obvious. Instead, ask them what their three greatest weaknesses are or ask the individual what led him or her to leave the first job on the resume. 

Related: How to Know When You're Ready to Hire

2. Look at body language. Interviewees are likely to be nervous, but Curry looks for "matching"--mirroring body language, which tells her "how much they like me, and how comfortable they get and how quickly," she says. If she leans forward and uses hand gestures, she looks for an interviewee who does the same. An individual who remains stiff and unexpressive may have issues relating to other people. 

3. Turn the focus on your company. Let the interviewee tell you what would make a position a "dream job" at your company. Ask him or her what job functions or other elements would make the job a perfect match for his or her long-term goals. The answer will tell you about the individual’s values and motivators.

"Some people are motivated by intrinsic factors like recognition and job satisfaction. Other people are motivated by money or the prestige of the company. Understanding the motivations of a new employee can help you inspire better performance," she says.

4. Be smart about references. Once Curry is sure she is interested in hiring a prospective employee, she has the individual sign a release allowing previous employers to answer questions during reference checks. Alternatively, if a former employer is skittish about answering questions about a former employee, she asks, "What type of supervisor and work environment would best suit this person?" The answer to that question often tells her more than asking direct questions about past performance, she says.

5. Check with your receptionist. Curry says that your receptionist is often your "secret weapon" when it comes to getting a good feel for an interviewee. "Ask your receptionist or assistant how this person acted when they came in. Were they rude or abrupt or friendly? Were they talking on a cell phone? Their mannerisms when they think no one is watching can tell you a lot," she says.

Related: Methods for Building Employee Loyalty

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?