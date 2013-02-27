Project Grow

The 3 Leadership Behaviors That Make Your Employees Feel Fulfilled

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 3 Leadership Behaviors That Make Your Employees Feel Fulfilled
Image credit: Winnipeg Free Press
Guest Writer
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Engaged workplace. Positive, employee-friendly culture. Individualized reward system. You've heard all of these catch-phrases before when it comes to finding out how to make your employees truly feel inspired at work. But what does it all mean?

That's what Beth Thomas tries to figure out every day -- and the answer varies for each company. Thomas, managing director of consulting services, at Dublin, Ohio human resources consulting firm Sequent says that leaders need to build their own inspiring workplace cultures instead of following another's lead.

There is plenty of research to back up the notion that keeping employees happy also keeps them productive. But if you don't really believe that it's important to spend time and thought on keeping employees happy, it's never going to become the priority that it needs to be, Thomas says. Leaders need to look at the importance and benefits of motivating employees and keeping them interested in doing good work.

Related: Inside 3 Inspiring Workplaces

So while exactly what will make individuals at different companies feel happy and fulfilled at work may vary there are a few golden rules that work across the board.

1. Recognize even routine jobs.
Employees are motivated when they can see the impact of their work, Thomas says. Find ways to show employees at every level how their work has an impact on the overall company. If your manufacturing line or warehouse team fulfilled a big order on time, go tell them how much you appreciate their work or buy lunch for them. Some jobs can feel thankless -- change that.

2. Reward outstanding work.
When employees do a great job or go above and beyond the call of duty, it has to be recognized, Thomas says. That does two things: It makes the employee feel valued, and it also models that behavior for other team members. “Find the behaviors that you want to cultivate and reward those in a public way,” she says. Be careful not to overemphasize one employee, as that can breed resentment. Instead, if you have an employee who consistently performs well, find a way to move him or her into a mentoring position to further cultivate that behavior.

Related: What Really Motivates Employees? [Infographic]

3. Understand what really matters to your employees.
Make sure those little feel-good perks actually hit home. Thomas says it makes no sense to spend money on coffee gift cards or company t-shirts if your employees don't care about them. Instead, use surveys, focus groups and interviews to get information about the rewards that matter. For some employees, it's about money. Others are delighted at an evening out on the boss or when they're treated to lunch. Earning a half-day off or the ability to have some flexibility in work time, when possible, can also be powerful ways to keep employees motivated to perform.

In addition, Thomas says it's critical to monitor the workplace for negative situations and toxic behavior. If you find it, work with the employee on correcting it or that negativity could affect other employees and make them less enthusiastic about your workplace.

Related: Hiring Secrets: Finding a Personality Fit

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century