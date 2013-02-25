Growth Strategies

Crowdopolis: Crowdsource Like the Big Guys

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

Entrepreneurs are known for being early adopters. But when it comes to certain kinds of crowdsourcing, large corporations are out ahead of entrepreneurs, according to David Bratvold, founder of Daily Crowdsource, a San Diego, Calif.-based website, which offers news, research and guidance on crowdsourcing to large corporations.

Leaders from companies including Walmart, AT&T, eBay, Microsoft and GE will speak about what they have accomplished on the cutting edge of crowdsourcing at Crowdopolis, a conference in New York on Wednesday and Thursday. Business owners attending the conference can learn how to implement the newest aspects of crowdsourcing in their own companies.

Crowdfunding, the act of raising money for your company with small donations from a large numbers of individuals, has been gaining attention, thanks to popular platforms like Kickstarter and IndieGoGo.

Related: Co-creation: How to Harness It For Your Business

But businesses can also use crowdsourcing to complete a large number of small tasks with sites like Microtask and Clickworker. And crowdsourcing can be used to innovate bits of a larger project on platforms like Quirky and Incentive. Finally, the talents of the crowd can be harnessed by asking individuals to compete against each other, like on 99designs and Squadhelp.

Click to Enlarge (+)

Crowdopolis: Crowdsource Like the Big Guys

Entrepreneurs have already embraced crowdfunding and crowdsourcing for graphic design into their business, says Bratvold. But many startups don't think to use crowdsourcing to complete large numbers of small tasks or for tweaking new inventions and product designs.

Entrepreneurs think they have more than enough ideas already and so it doesn't occur to them to turn to the crowd for innovation, says Bratvold. What entrepreneurs fail to realize, he says, is that there are benefits in getting your customer base engaged with your product before it even hits the market.

Related: The Next Big Thing in Crowdfunding: In-Person Events

For example, Dallas-based Kimberly-Clark, the parent company for diaper-brand Huggies, has a program inviting moms to tell it what products they would like for their babies. Not only are the moms a source of innovation for Kimberly-Clark, but the program also gives the company insight into what its customers want to buy, Bratvold explains. Crowdsourcing "is going backwards through the adoption lifecycle," says Bratvold. "It is the entrepreneurs who are somewhat last to the game."

How are you already crowdsourcing in your business? Leave a note below and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

3 Social-Intelligence Methods for Building Strong Stakeholder Relationships

Growth Strategies

3 Critical Sales Touch Points to Grow Your Business