Crowdsourcing
How Crowdsourcing Is Shaping the Future of Everything
Technology is not replacing humans. Our connected world is empowering humanity as never before.
Careers
How Indeed's Pokémon Go-Like Job App Almost Didn't Happen
The job search site can thank three new hires for the growing app that rewards users with gift cards when they post help wanted signs.
NASA
Help Astronauts Poop in Space
Submit your ideas to NASA's crowdsourced competition for the chance to win $30,000.
Crowdfunding
5 Tips to Make Your Crowdfunding Launch Stand Out From the Crowd
Your success will come down to the innovation, individuality and importance of the big mission that you share.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding and PR: Have You Thought This Through?
Reckless crowdfunding can backfire because anything less than achieving set campaign goals equates to failure.
Equity Crowdfunding
Equity Crowdfunding Takes Off: What Your Business Should Know
With equity crowdfunding investors can easily connect with great opportunities and businesses can reach investors.
Corporate Social Responsibility
3 Methods to Transform into a Socially Responsible Organization
These three methods will help you turn your organization into a company committed to making a positive impact.
Crowdsourcing
What Kylie Jenner's Hair Color Can Teach Brands About the Power of Crowdsourcing
The reality TV star let fans pick which shade of blue she should dye her tresses via social media.
Ready for Anything
How Crowdsourcing Can Help You With Ideas, Content and Labor
This modern method is often the best -- and most inexpensive -- way to come up with new ideas, generate content and supplement labor for your business.
Crowdsourcing
Treat Customers as Co-authors, Not Targets, and Hit a Marketing Bullseye
Customer loyalty, positive word of mouth and inexpensive content generation are just a few ways you can benefit from crowdsourcing.
Technology
Forget Beacons: The Future of Retail May Be Magnetic
A new technology -- which uses a building's unique magnetic signature to locate not just stores, but also products -- aims to transform the way we shop at malls.