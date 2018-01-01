Crowdsourcing

How Indeed's Pokémon Go-Like Job App Almost Didn't Happen
Careers

The job search site can thank three new hires for the growing app that rewards users with gift cards when they post help wanted signs.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Help Astronauts Poop in Space
NASA

Submit your ideas to NASA's crowdsourced competition for the chance to win $30,000.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
5 Tips to Make Your Crowdfunding Launch Stand Out From the Crowd
Crowdfunding

Your success will come down to the innovation, individuality and importance of the big mission that you share.
Craig Corbett | 10 min read
Crowdfunding and PR: Have You Thought This Through?
Crowdfunding

Reckless crowdfunding can backfire because anything less than achieving set campaign goals equates to failure.
Steve Fiore | 5 min read
Equity Crowdfunding Takes Off: What Your Business Should Know
Equity Crowdfunding

With equity crowdfunding investors can easily connect with great opportunities and businesses can reach investors.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
3 Methods to Transform into a Socially Responsible Organization
Corporate Social Responsibility

These three methods will help you turn your organization into a company committed to making a positive impact.
John Rampton | 4 min read
What Kylie Jenner's Hair Color Can Teach Brands About the Power of Crowdsourcing
Crowdsourcing

The reality TV star let fans pick which shade of blue she should dye her tresses via social media.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
How Crowdsourcing Can Help You With Ideas, Content and Labor
Ready for Anything

This modern method is often the best -- and most inexpensive -- way to come up with new ideas, generate content and supplement labor for your business.
Chuck Cohn | 4 min read
Treat Customers as Co-authors, Not Targets, and Hit a Marketing Bullseye
Crowdsourcing

Customer loyalty, positive word of mouth and inexpensive content generation are just a few ways you can benefit from crowdsourcing.
Keith Quesenberry | 5 min read
Forget Beacons: The Future of Retail May Be Magnetic
Technology

A new technology -- which uses a building's unique magnetic signature to locate not just stores, but also products -- aims to transform the way we shop at malls.
Emily Price | 4 min read
