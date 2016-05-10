Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

3 Methods to Transform into a Socially Responsible Organization These three methods will help you turn your organization into a company committed to making a positive impact.

By John Rampton Edited by Dan Bova

Entrepreneur+ CM_Text_Desktop_Week

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

 Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shutterstock.com

How awesome do you feel when you do a good deed? Whether it is holding open a door for someone or volunteering at a non-profit, nothing beats giving back to the community. But, what if you could do those types of volunteering on a larger scale by making your organization more socially responsible.

Sure. It could make and your team feel great about yourselves, but you would also be helping your business as you help others. Nielsen found that "Fifty-five percent of global online consumers across 60 countries say they are willing to pay more for products and services provided by companies that are committed to positive social and environmental impact."

Related: Why Should Your Business Care About Social Responsibility?

This sounds like a win-win situation. So, here's three ways that you can make this transformation within your organization.

1. Crowdsource ideas.

"A top-down, command-and-control type of company hierarchy is a bad match for inspiring a truly vibrant corporate social responsibility program" says Lain Hensley, Odyssey Teams COO. Instead, gather ideas from executives, team members, and customers on how your organization can and should give back to the community. Hensley adds, "use those ideas to create a corporate social responsibility culture that is more inclusive, democratic and participatory.

A study conducted from Weber Shandwick and KRC Research found that 44 percent of companies have used crowdsourcing to generate ideas for the company's social responsibility programming and that 95 percent of those who did so found it valuable.

2. Go beyond corporate responsibility.

"Traditional corporate social responsibility (CSR) is failing to deliver, for both companies and society" proclaim John Browne and Robin Nuttall for McKinsey & Company. Instead, "Executives need a new approach to engaging the external environment" like being able "to integrate external engagement (IEE) deeply into business decision making at every level of a company."

In other words, these would be the "efforts a company makes to manage its relationship with the external world." This includes "not just corporate philanthropy, community programs and political lobbying, but also aspects of product design, recruiting policy and project execution."

Related: 7 Steps to Up Your Corporate Social Responsibility Game

For those looking to make IEE a reality, implement the following policies into your company;

  • Clearly define what you contribute by "being explicit about how fulfilling that purpose benefits society."
  • Possess "detailed knowledge of the preferences and resources of stakeholders" in order to develop goals and strategies.
  • Follow "the three core tools of great management: creating capabilities, establishing processes, and measuring outcomes."
  • Provide your employees external-engagement skills with on-the-job experience and formal training.
  • Incorporate external-engagement into all business processes.
  • Make sure that you "set targets, measure progress against them and link incentives to their achievement."
  • Also engage stakeholders, early, often and build trust with them.

3. Ways to turn a profit.

There are a number of ways that you actually incorporate a cause into your business model so that you're not only giving back to the community, but also turning a profit.

One example would be the BOGO technique. With this method you would donate a product every time someone made a purchase. TOMS Shoes is one of the better known buy-one-give-one companies out there who have made this a part of their business model.

Another common tactic is to donate a portion of your sales or profits to a charity. Back in 1983 American Express donated one cent for every dollar spent on funding for the preservation of the Statue of Liberty. The company was able to raise $1.7 million.

Companies have also opted to be transparent with their social responsibility. Timberland, for example, launched the the Timberland Nutritional Label which contains information like "where the footwear was made, the amount of energy that went into making it and the amount of renewable energy Timberland uses" on every box. This backs-up the claims that this is a company that cares about the environment.

Related: 3 Tips for Embedding Social Responsibility Into Your Company

Finally, you can get your employees involved by offering them paid-time off or incentives for volunteering their time. This is something that I feel is one of the biggest ways I can help with my busy schedule. Also, volunteering together, at the same time in the company helps bring the teams together for a common cause which has become one of the best ways to bring camaraderie to your team building exercises.
John Rampton

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP

Entrepreneur and Connector

John Rampton is an entrepreneur, investor and startup enthusiast. He is the founder of the calendar productivity tool Calendar.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This 28-Year-Old Entrepreneur With Down Syndrome Runs the World's Largest Sock Company. Here's How He Started It.

The eight-year-old company recently hit a record number of orders.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Another '30 Under 30' Recipient Was Arrested For Fraud—And She's Not the Only One. Here Are 6 Other Former Honorees Who Turned Out to Be Felons.

From promising prodigies to notorious felons, these are the most infamous former "30 Under 30" honorees who went from celebrated entrepreneurs to convicted criminals.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

How to Eliminate Unnecessary Tasks and Focus on What Really Matters

Hack away at the unessential and reclaim your time.

By Chris Kille
By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

'Please Hold' is Officially Cancelled — How to Future-Proof Your Customer Service for Gen Z and Beyond

Customers are increasingly expecting better service. Younger generations are leading the way.

By Mike Murchison
Business News

'Congratulations Bitcoiners!': Bitcoin Just Hit a Major Milestone. Here's Why It Is Skyrocketing.

Bitcoin reached the $100,000 mark Wednesday evening.

By Erin Davis