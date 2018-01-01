Kelsey Ramsden

Kelsey Ramsden advises corporate types, creatives and startup leaders on how to build a rich life and a business they love through her consulting firm, Kelsey Ramsden Inc., based in London, Ontario. She also founded Ontario-based kids-subscription service SparkPlay as well as construction firm Belvedere Place Development and residential project-management company Tallus Ridge Development, both in Kelowna in Canada's British Columbia.  

There's Only One Way to Have It All
personal life

Choosing some things and saying no to others, even if it would be nice have those too, is the secret to staying sane.
3 min read
Fakepreneurs, a Modern Epidemic
Ethics

Encountered anyone in this category lately? Learn how to tell if someone is a genuine entrepreneur.
3 min read
Discoveries From an Entrepreneur's Risk Experiment
Failure

You might be surprised to find out what holds back people from going after the things they want -- in business or life.
4 min read
How to Reinvent Yourself
Reinvention

Here's how to make the leap from carrying around that grand but unfulfilling job title to becoming the new you.
4 min read
The Failing 'A' for Why Your Business Is Struggling
Ready for Anything

Resolving the 'ask deficit' is easier than you think: You just have to muster up the courage.
3 min read
Successful Entrepreneurs Exude Courage
Courage

Business leaders who want to reach the greatest triumphs share a common love of this essential trait.
4 min read
Taking Care of Business When an Illness Strikes
Illness

An entrepreneur shares the first five things she did to support her business and herself while surviving cancer
4 min read
The #1 Question Entrepreneurs Should Ask
Focus

So as not to waste another year, stuck and wondering what to do next, read this.
4 min read
2 Ways to Positively Identify and Fire Your Worst Employee
Productivity

At the same time figure out how to cultivate the very best person you have.
4 min read
The Physical and Emotional Truths of Entrepreneurship
Personal Health

What do you want to feel like in 2015? Learn where to draw your line.
4 min read
Easily Diagnose and Treat Impostor Syndrome
Leadership Qualities

A serial entrepreneur reflects on the paradox of meeting success and needing to hide out. Have you ever felt like you were a fake or unworthy?
5 min read
3 Ways to Immerse Yourself in Startup Life
Entrepreneur Mindset

Test-drive the entrepreneurial life in one of these ways. Your plans to eventually launch a company may thrive as a result.
4 min read
2 Rules for Engineering Exceptional Upsides
Ready for Anything

A sale goes through many stages before the close. But you won't get past the first step without raising customer awareness in these key ways.
3 min read
Collaborate or Be Killed
Partnerships

Don't venture into business with just a one-man army.
5 min read
Improve Accountability in 3 Swift Steps
Accountability

Push yourself and those around you to live up to promises and expectations.
4 min read
