Guest Writer

Serial Entrepreneur, Thought Leader, Speaker, Mentor

Kelsey Ramsden advises corporate types, creatives and startup leaders on how to build a rich life and a business they love through her consulting firm, Kelsey Ramsden Inc., based in London, Ontario. She also founded Ontario-based kids-subscription service SparkPlay as well as construction firm Belvedere Place Development and residential project-management company Tallus Ridge Development, both in Kelowna in Canada's British Columbia.