Kelsey Ramsden advises corporate types, creatives and startup leaders on how to build a rich life and a business they love through her consulting firm, Kelsey Ramsden Inc., based in London, Ontario. She also founded Ontario-based kids-subscription service SparkPlay as well as construction firm Belvedere Place Development and residential project-management company Tallus Ridge Development, both in Kelowna in Canada's British Columbia.
personal life
There's Only One Way to Have It All
Choosing some things and saying no to others, even if it would be nice have those too, is the secret to staying sane.
Ethics
Fakepreneurs, a Modern Epidemic
Encountered anyone in this category lately? Learn how to tell if someone is a genuine entrepreneur.
Failure
Discoveries From an Entrepreneur's Risk Experiment
You might be surprised to find out what holds back people from going after the things they want -- in business or life.
Reinvention
How to Reinvent Yourself
Here's how to make the leap from carrying around that grand but unfulfilling job title to becoming the new you.
Ready for Anything
The Failing 'A' for Why Your Business Is Struggling
Resolving the 'ask deficit' is easier than you think: You just have to muster up the courage.
Courage
Successful Entrepreneurs Exude Courage
Business leaders who want to reach the greatest triumphs share a common love of this essential trait.
Illness
Taking Care of Business When an Illness Strikes
An entrepreneur shares the first five things she did to support her business and herself while surviving cancer
Focus
The #1 Question Entrepreneurs Should Ask
So as not to waste another year, stuck and wondering what to do next, read this.
Productivity
2 Ways to Positively Identify and Fire Your Worst Employee
At the same time figure out how to cultivate the very best person you have.
Personal Health
The Physical and Emotional Truths of Entrepreneurship
What do you want to feel like in 2015? Learn where to draw your line.
Leadership Qualities
Easily Diagnose and Treat Impostor Syndrome
A serial entrepreneur reflects on the paradox of meeting success and needing to hide out. Have you ever felt like you were a fake or unworthy?
Entrepreneur Mindset
3 Ways to Immerse Yourself in Startup Life
Test-drive the entrepreneurial life in one of these ways. Your plans to eventually launch a company may thrive as a result.
Ready for Anything
2 Rules for Engineering Exceptional Upsides
A sale goes through many stages before the close. But you won't get past the first step without raising customer awareness in these key ways.
Partnerships
Collaborate or Be Killed
Don't venture into business with just a one-man army.
Accountability
Improve Accountability in 3 Swift Steps
Push yourself and those around you to live up to promises and expectations.