Craig Corbett

Guest Writer
Senior Writer for Publicize

Craig Corbett is a senior writer at Publicize, a startup aiming to change the way companies approach PR.

Meaningful Conversations Will Keep Your Clients Coming Back for More
Communication Strategies

Technology has made every aspect of business easier -- except one: making a human connection with your customer.
10 min read
Forget The Smoke, Look in the Mirror: The Post-Truth PR Playbook
Company values

In an increasingly transparent, connected world, artifice and deception fool no one. In the end, your company's only defense against PR disaster is stakeholders' forthright adherence to your highest values, from top to bottom.
11 min read
4 Ways to Organize a Conference That's More Than Just Networking
Conferences

Here is how to put together a conference where attendees get a ton of value out of it.
9 min read
3 Tricks to Marketing Unsexy Products: Tips from Industry leaders in SAAS
SaaS

When it comes to marketing functional but not particularly exciting products, there is no point trying to pull the wool over people's eyes with buzzwords and sparkle; rather share how it makes their life better.
8 min read
Bye-Bye Business Cards: 4 Expert Tips for Making the Most out of Conferences
Networking

Network all you want, but success these days is determined by ROI.
9 min read
Rise of the Content Machines: How Blogs Became a Secret Weapon
Content Marketing

The best content marketers are leveraging insider expertise to make their blogs authoritative go-to pages and SEO stars.
8 min read
Making Your Pitch for VC Funding Means Facing a Very Tough Crowd
VC Funding

Finding an investor is potentially a life or death moment for your company. To survive you must prepare.
9 min read
Putting Your Spirit Into Ghostwritten Work
Ghostwriting

It's fine to hire a ghostwriter to tell your story, but make sure your voice isn't left out.
10 min read
Paint Your Bigger Picture: The Importance of Selling Your Company's Big Mission
Media Coverage

Gaining media coverage is an important step in scaling your company.
9 min read
How to Run a Victory Lap That Amplifies Your Media Coverage
Media Coverage

You can maximize exposure by promoting your media coverage by following these four steps.
7 min read
Here's the Tech Toolkit You Need to Maximize Results Before, During and After Launch
Launching a Business

All the time and energy you invested will fall short if this isn't done right.
8 min read
What Hollywood Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Life in the Spotlight
Profiles

Learn what Hollywood knows about developing a social profile to improve your chances of success.
6 min read
Spinning a Yarn: 5 Ways to Weave a Story Around Your Startup
Pitching

To get noticed, match your great product with an eye-grabbing narrative.
8 min read
5 Tips for Getting Media to 'Swipe Right' on Your Press Release
Media Relations

In dating and media relations alike, small gestures can go a long way.
7 min read
5 Tips to Make Your Crowdfunding Launch Stand Out From the Crowd
Crowdfunding

Your success will come down to the innovation, individuality and importance of the big mission that you share.
10 min read
