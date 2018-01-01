Craig Corbett is a senior writer at Publicize, a startup aiming to change the way companies approach PR.
Communication Strategies
Meaningful Conversations Will Keep Your Clients Coming Back for More
Technology has made every aspect of business easier -- except one: making a human connection with your customer.
Company values
Forget The Smoke, Look in the Mirror: The Post-Truth PR Playbook
In an increasingly transparent, connected world, artifice and deception fool no one. In the end, your company's only defense against PR disaster is stakeholders' forthright adherence to your highest values, from top to bottom.
Conferences
4 Ways to Organize a Conference That's More Than Just Networking
Here is how to put together a conference where attendees get a ton of value out of it.
SaaS
3 Tricks to Marketing Unsexy Products: Tips from Industry leaders in SAAS
When it comes to marketing functional but not particularly exciting products, there is no point trying to pull the wool over people's eyes with buzzwords and sparkle; rather share how it makes their life better.
Networking
Bye-Bye Business Cards: 4 Expert Tips for Making the Most out of Conferences
Network all you want, but success these days is determined by ROI.
Content Marketing
Rise of the Content Machines: How Blogs Became a Secret Weapon
The best content marketers are leveraging insider expertise to make their blogs authoritative go-to pages and SEO stars.
VC Funding
Making Your Pitch for VC Funding Means Facing a Very Tough Crowd
Finding an investor is potentially a life or death moment for your company. To survive you must prepare.
Ghostwriting
Putting Your Spirit Into Ghostwritten Work
It's fine to hire a ghostwriter to tell your story, but make sure your voice isn't left out.
Media Coverage
Paint Your Bigger Picture: The Importance of Selling Your Company's Big Mission
Gaining media coverage is an important step in scaling your company.
Media Coverage
How to Run a Victory Lap That Amplifies Your Media Coverage
You can maximize exposure by promoting your media coverage by following these four steps.
Launching a Business
Here's the Tech Toolkit You Need to Maximize Results Before, During and After Launch
All the time and energy you invested will fall short if this isn't done right.
Profiles
What Hollywood Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Life in the Spotlight
Learn what Hollywood knows about developing a social profile to improve your chances of success.
Pitching
Spinning a Yarn: 5 Ways to Weave a Story Around Your Startup
To get noticed, match your great product with an eye-grabbing narrative.
Media Relations
5 Tips for Getting Media to 'Swipe Right' on Your Press Release
In dating and media relations alike, small gestures can go a long way.
Crowdfunding
5 Tips to Make Your Crowdfunding Launch Stand Out From the Crowd
Your success will come down to the innovation, individuality and importance of the big mission that you share.