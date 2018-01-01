Kickstarter
Crowdfunding
Beyond Kickstarter: 10 Niche Crowdfunding Platforms for Startups
If your company fits one of the niches that has its own crowdfunding sites, it's worth considering using a specialized platform.
Kickstarter is one of the most popular and recognized crowdfunding platforms geared toward funding creative and artistic projects. Kickstarter follows a pledge-and-reward crowdfunding model, so that backers who pledge money are offered rewards at each monetary level of pledging. The funds must be raised within a set period of time.