Christina-Lauren Pollack

Christina-Lauren Pollack

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Digital Entrepreneur, Business Consultant & Branding Course Creator

Christina-Lauren Pollack is a digital entrepreneur, lifestyle blogger and influencer, business-branding consultant and course creator. She loves educating women about online branding, marketing, advertising and publicity, and she empowers them to take advantage of those opportunities.

https://www.inspiringbrandsacademy.net

Follow Christina-Lauren Pollack on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Marketing

3 Ways to Use Authenticity to Build Customer Loyalty

As Jeff Bezos says, "Your brand is what other people say about you when you're not in the room."

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like