By embracing who you are on a personal level, you create a brand that is not only unique but also genuine. In a world saturated with businesses vying for attention, authenticity is the key to standing out and building a loyal customer base.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're just starting a company, it can feel overwhelming to figure out what your brand is about - from the logo and color palette to the tone of voice, core messaging and even the brand's value statement. However, starting from the perspective that you, the founder, are creating it makes it a lot easier, as you can begin by thinking about who you are at the core.

Unlike traditional corporate culture, where there's a pressure to "fit in" and be homogeneous, one of the perks of being an entrepreneur is that you can be a trailblazer, an adventurer and (sometimes) a rebel. Think of Tesla's Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos or It Cosmetic's Jamie Kern Lima — the one thing they all have in common is that we (the public) know them not only for the billion-dollar brands they've built but also for who they, as individuals, are. They stand out for being who they are and not trying to "fit into a mold" like so many people do.

In the world that we're living in, establishing a personal brand alongside your company's brand can actually help you stand out amongst the competition, as consumers are seeking a genuine connection with both the brands they love and the people who run them.

Related: Your Differentiators Suck. Follow These 5 Steps to Stand Out From Your Competition.

Think of Sara Blakely, the Founder of Spanx (the renowned billion-dollar brand that designs and produces shapewear for women). From the very beginning, she not only acted as the face of the brand, but she authentically shared her origin story and her enthusiastic belief that she was creating a product line that was helping women look their best while feeling confident. Because of her down-to-earth and relatable approach (in addition to hard work, determination and the courage to do things differently), she's not only created a wildly successful company, but she's also built a global audience of fans and customers who respect, admire, and learn from her entrepreneurial journey each day.

As another example, there's a popular female lawyer on TikTok whose videos have gone viral because they exude not only her personal brand (and beloved Barbiecore style esthetic) but also reflect her law firm's all-pink brand. You've probably seen at least one of her videos while scrolling on TikTok — you can't miss them! Her story stands out because she chose to go against the grain by wearing vibrant pink outfits in court, all the while winning nearly every legal case she handled. While her previous company frowned upon her fashion sense (as it wasn't the "norm," as the industry had established many years ago), she decided to use that to her advantage by leaving that firm, creating a woman-centric law firm (that proudly wears feminine outfits and a lot of pink) and continues to win big legal cases successfully.

The bottom line is this: when you genuinely embody the essence of who you are and what you love, all while showing that you're smart, driven, talented and skilled, you become a shining example that proves that being unique and different is actually to your advantage, especially when it comes to creating a strong and memorable brand.

To help you elevate both your personal and your company's brands this year, here are helpful branding tips to think about. By incorporating elements of your personality into your brand, you not only create a unique identity but also establish a genuine connection with your audience. Here are five ways to elevate your brand by tapping into your personal essence.

1. Define your core values

Before diving into the intricacies of branding, take a moment to reflect on your personal values. What matters to you on a fundamental level? Whether it's transparency, innovation, or social responsibility, identifying your core values will serve as the foundation for your brand. By aligning your business with your personal beliefs, you create an authentic brand and attract like-minded customers who share similar values.

Related: Why Core Values Are So Important and How to Implement Them

2. Embrace your unique style

Your personal style is a reflection of who you are, and integrating it into your brand can make it more relatable and memorable. Whether it's through the design of your logo, the aesthetics of your website or the tone of your marketing materials, infuse your unique style into every aspect of your brand. This consistency helps build a recognizable and cohesive brand image that resonates with your target audience.

3. Develop a distinctive tone of voice

Your brand's tone of voice is a powerful tool for conveying personality and building relationships with your audience. Consider how you naturally communicate and incorporate that into your brand messaging. Whether it's casual and conversational or formal and authoritative, a consistent tone of voice creates a sense of familiarity and trust. Speak to your audience in a way that reflects your personality, making your brand more approachable and human.

4. Craft compelling core messaging

Crafting a compelling core message is essential for communicating the essence of your brand. Share your personal story, detailing the journey that led you to start your business. Highlighting your passion, challenges overcome, and vision for the future can create an emotional connection with your audience. Your personal narrative becomes integral to your brand's identity, making it more memorable and engaging.

Related: Know Your Company's Core and Know Your Way Forward

5. Align your mission with your values

A brand's mission is its guiding force, shaping its purpose and impact on the world. Align your business mission with your personal values to create a brand that is not only successful but also meaningful. When your mission reflects your authentic beliefs, it becomes a powerful motivator for both you and your team. This alignment fosters a sense of purpose that resonates with customers, creating a brand that stands for something beyond just products or services.

Elevating your brand goes beyond traditional marketing strategies — it's about infusing your personal values, style, tone of voice, core messaging, and mission into every aspect of your business.

By embracing who you are on a personal level, you create a brand that is not only unique but also genuine. In a world saturated with businesses vying for attention, authenticity is the key to standing out and building a loyal customer base. So, as you embark or continue along the journey of entrepreneurship, remember that your brand is often an extension of yourself, and by infusing it with your personal essence, you can create a lasting and impactful presence in the market.