Growth Strategies

Quick Tips for Managing Introverted Employees

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Quick Tips for Managing Introverted Employees
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most businesses will have a combination of two personality types. Extroverts are people who get their energy from external sources like meetings and interactions with others. Introverts, on the other hand, recharge from time by themselves to think and plan.

How do you know which employee is which? Watch them in action, says human resources expert Meredith Persily Lamel, an executive in residence at American University's Kogod School of Business in Washington, DC. The person who is seeking out others to chit chat at the vending machine or suggesting group brainstorming sessions to solve a problem is likely your extrovert. The one who heads off to a quiet corner to go over meeting notes or to come up with a great solution is probably an introvert.

While individual employees may vary in their strengths and preferences, this two-part series will include overall best practices for managing both types of employees. Here are five ways to manage introverts:

1. Give them time to think. Introverted employees typically perform better when they have a chance to think about ideas or meeting topics in advance, so creating an agenda can be a simple task to get them to participate fully, Persily Lamel says.

If that's not possible, give your introverted employees some time after meetings to reflect and get back to you with additional thoughts, she advises. That's how you'll get the gems from them.

Related: How Praising Employees Can Help Your Business Thrive

2. Give them space. Too much external stimuli can be draining for introverts. If it’s not possible to let them work in a quieter office or cubicle, at least have a space where they can retreat, giving them refuge from the sensory onslaught of an open workspace. They may also do better with more independent work, Persily Lamel says.

3. Plan early meetings. Since introverts tend to have more energy at the beginning of the day, try to time important meetings before lunch when their energy is highest. At this point, they haven’t been exhausted by dealing with other people and the hustle and bustle of the office all day. "If their day has a fair amount of external stimuli, which most workplaces will have, you're going to do better with them at the beginning of the day," Persily Lamel says. If that’s not possible, give them time to plan in advance and an opportunity to think through the meeting discussion and get back to you with more information or ideas later.

Related: What Really Motivates Employees? [Infographic]

4. Be comfortable with silence. When conversing with introverts, give them time to think and respond "You might have to call on them in a group setting or at least inquire if they have something to add," Persily Lamel says. "Don't be afraid of silence. Don't try to fill every moment with conversation. It's important to let the introvert have the last word on occasion." If you’re managing an introverted team member, don’t let others interrupt or speak over him or her, she advises. Help your introverted employees speak their minds.

5. Seek their feedback. Get answers and information from introverts in ways that make them more comfortable. Instead of expecting them to hold their own in meetings and spontaneous discussions about projects and issues, seek them out for one-on-one chats. When they've had a chance to prep for meetings, specifically ask their opinions to be sure they get a chance to contribute fully. It's not a matter of coddling, Persily Lamel says. Good managers create environments where employees can express themselves and thrive.

Related: Why the Best Managers Ask the Most Questions

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Grow Your Customer Base Organically

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

3 Social-Intelligence Methods for Building Strong Stakeholder Relationships