Managing Employees

5 New Year's Resolutions Your Company Should Make for 2019
Resolutions

Forget for the moment the diet and that new hobby you've planned for the new year. First, make sure you're empowering your team.
Shari Buck | 6 min read
How to Manage Your Team's Calendar During the Holidays
Work-Life Balance

Ample time off at the holidays is good for morale and manageable with planning.
John Rampton | 5 min read
3 Ways to Check That Your Business Values Are Being Lived by Your Employees
Company Culture

Get closer to achieving the 'Hero Factor' status you deserve by double-checking that your company is truly expressing your business values.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 6 min read
Uh-oh: What If Your Employees Don't Like Your Holiday Gift? Here's How to Avoid That Fate.
Employee Gifts

A new survey reveals the three biggest reasons why your gift was a loser.
Hani Goldstein | 5 min read
How to Determine Your Business Values
Company values

Does your business have values that back up all your actions? Find out if you know what they are and, if you don't, how to determine them.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 5 min read
It's Time to Reinvent Your Performance Reviews. Your Employees Will Thank You for It.
Performance Reviews

Businesses have been struggling with ineffective performance review models for decades. A strategy that works? Consider a user-centric platform.
Tania Fiero | 5 min read
Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'
Facebook

Racial discrimination at Facebook is real,' wrote Mark Luckie, a former company strategic partner manager, who published a post on Tuesday calling out the discrimination issues occurring at the social network.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs Need a Better Calendar App Than the 2 Everybody Uses
Time Management

An entrepreneur might be trying to manage employees, multiple businesses, their personal life and there ideas for what comes next.
Angela Ruth | 14 min read
The 6 Levels of the Hero Factor
Leadership

Get the skinny on each level of the Hero Factor scale to help you determine where you are and how to get to the top.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 6 min read
The 3 Ways You Should Value the People Who Are Key to Your Business
Leadership

Here's what you need to do to keep the essential people in your business -- employees, customers and vendors -- satisfied and wanting to work for you and with you.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 4 min read
