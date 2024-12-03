Here are the key differences between leadership and management, highlighting their complementary roles and providing six strategies to develop managers into future leaders.

As business leaders, we are also technically managers, aren't we? We manage people, we manage tasks, we manage projects. But most of us far prefer the title of a business leader to a manager. And rightly so, as the roles truly do not involve the same responsibilities, approaches or mind sets.

While strong management is critical to the success of every organization, the function is quite different than that of business leadership.

Leaders are visionaries who inspire and motivate their team toward a shared future goal. They possess a clear sense of direction and purpose and see the bigger picture. Managers, on the other hand, focus on executing the vision set by leaders.

Leaders prioritize innovation and are open to exploring new ideas and approaches. They encourage creativity and are willing to take risks to drive change and progress. Managers work within established guidelines to maintain uniformity and consistency.

Leaders empower their teams by delegating authority and encouraging autonomy. They trust their team members to make decisions and take ownership of their work, fostering a sense of accountability and growth. Managers tend to exercise more direct control over team activities, closely monitoring performance and maintaining a one-on-one approach to compliance.

Leaders inspire and drive culture, challenging the status quo and motivating their team to adapt and grow. Managers handle the complexity of day-to-day operations and employee oversight, which most leaders don't want to touch.

There are many other significant distinctions between leadership and management, but you get the idea. At their core, leaders are orchestrators, while managers are implementors. However, the two share a symbiotic relationship. To successfully guide their teams, managers require the structure, vision and goals set forth by leadership, while business leaders rely on managers to translate their objectives into action across the organization.

While managers are important and necessary, the title sometimes carries a stigma. Essentially considered the middleman or corporate enforcer, managers do not possess the authority or influence of a business leader. But what they lack in gravitas, managers arguably make up for in opportunity – both for themselves and the organization. Turns out, great managers can often grow into fantastic future leaders.

Six ways to develop today's managers into tomorrow's leaders

Another critical function of a business leader is cultivating the organization's future leaders. And there is no better candidate pool than the management team. A manager's leadership potential is often organically revealed due to their natural confidence, advanced communication style and ability to connect with both leadership and their teams.

After identifying a great manager with the right skills for the leadership track, next up is nurturing their potential and developing their executive skills.

The following are some effective strategies that can help cultivate quality managers into successful leaders:

1. Encourage them to think like a leader

Managers tend to focus solely on tasks, but as future leaders, they must learn how to look beyond those operational duties, become forward-thinkers and possess a big-picture perspective. Start by allowing them to make decisions with some level of consequence and require depth of insight. Give them autonomy and let them own big projects or deliverables that fall outside their managerial duties. Have them conduct the closeout review.

2. Elevate their emotional intelligence

Two important characteristics of a strong leader are the capacity to regulate one's own emotions and the ability to express empathy to others, particularly in high-stress or big-stakes scenarios. Train your managers in active listening skills, effective communication and compassionate conflict resolution.

Underscore the importance of connection. Advanced emotional intelligence builds trust, loyalty and positive relationships.

3. Be the leader you want them to become

As the leader of your business, you are always in the spotlight, and your team is your audience. Whether you realize it or not, your communication style, how you overcome challenges or losses and how you make them feel are perpetually being watched and internalized. So it is important to walk the walk. Make sure that you unwaveringly model integrity, respect and transparency.

4. Teach them to think strategically

Again, managers tend to be more administrative thinkers. They need to develop a tactical, strategic mindset to move into a leadership role. You might start by sharing data points or forecasts with them and then brainstorm ways to leverage that information for future objectives. Challenge them to come up with more ideas on their own.

5. Offer learning and leadership development programs

Invest in formal leadership training, including workshops, executive coaching and mentorship opportunities. Provide your managers access to leadership books, webinars and conferences. By promoting life-long learning, your managers will not just be better informed but also more innovative thinkers.

6. Open the communication channels

Business leaders need to be able to provide constructive feedback that propels rather than punishes. Create an environment where managers feel comfortable conversing with key players, including employees, customers and you. The better managers are at communicating and tackling sometimes difficult discussions, the stronger they will be as future leaders in your business.

Remember, developing managers into leaders is not just about filling a future role within the executive suite but also about creating a culture of personal growth, empowerment and excellence. That is a formula for success that every leader should aspire to.