Marketing

Twitter's Jack Dorsey on How Entrepreneurs Should Use Twitter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Twitter's Jack Dorsey on How Entrepreneurs Should Use Twitter
Image credit: digitalafro.com
Twitter's Jack Dorsey
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Don't think too hard about a formal social-media strategy for your business, says Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of micro-blogging site Twitter.

"When you start saying words like ‘social media,' or phrases like ‘social media,' it becomes this big, abstract thing that of course it is hard to understand," says Dorsey, who will be joining Small Business Administration chief Karen Mills in a panel discussion on small-business best practices tonight in honor of National Small Business Week.

Dorsey's presence in Washington, D.C., will add some oomph to what has historically been a pretty sleepy week celebrating small-businesses.

Related: SBA Roadshow for Small Business Week's 50-Year Anniversary

Think about social media in a very personal way, says Dorsey. "Be authentic, be genuine, talk about what you are doing every day to highlight your business," he says. Hearing updates on what you, the entrepreneur, are doing to turn the wheels and make your business operate is going to get your customers excited and bring them in your door, he says.

Reflect on what inspired you to launch your business in the first place, he says. "It comes down to the very simple things of talking about what you are doing, talking about your passion, talking about your love," Dorsey says. "I wouldn't focus on the right way to ‘do' social media. Just talk about what you love."

If that's the way Dorsey himself tweets, then it seems the Silicon Valley tech giant is a man very much tickled by the arts. His recent tweets highlight a new exhibit at the Museum in Modern Art in New York of the work of the Swiss-born architect Charles-Édouard Jeanneret and the excerpt of an essay in which Virginia Woolf critics the work of Ernest Hemingway.

Related: Small-Business Stars of 2013: State Standouts

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Tips for Marketing a Service Business

Marketing

Why You Must Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules

Marketing

4 Tips for Building Your PR Toolbox