Jack Dorsey

More From This Topic

Twitter

The company, which has also been under criticism for not doing enough to thwart cyber bullying, said on Tuesday that it would upgrade some features to curb abusive behavior.
Reuters | 1 min read
Twitter

The outspoken Shark took to Twitter to give Jack Dorsey an earful.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Twitter

Despite a number of high-profile companies looking at Twitter, the social media site simply doesn't make enough money.
Nathan Sinnott | 5 min read
Elon Musk

'He's constantly on Twitter, constantly talking about what they are doing -- and how he's feeling about it as well.'
Lara O'Reilly | 5 min read
Personal Branding

Every famous entrepreneur has their own certain style but you'll look a long time before you see a tie.
Jonathan Long | 1 min read
Habits

Here are the some interesting habits of famous entrepreneurs that can help give you starting points for your own successful daily routines.
Dev Tandon | 5 min read
Square

'We are finally at a place where our tools scale to any size of seller,' Chief Executive Jack Dorsey says.
Reuters | 3 min read
Square

The company paid the settlement to Robert Morley, who claims to have invented its card swipe reader.
Leena Rao | 2 min read
Twitter

The social network launched the new feature to attract more users.
Reuters | 1 min read
Twitter

'We've never had more focus as a company, as a development team. I want to make sure that Twitter is the place that you check first thing to start your day,' he said.
Julia Boorstin | 5 min read
