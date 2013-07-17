Finance

Say What? PayPal Accidentally Credits Man $92 Quadrillion
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

What would you do if you checked your account balance and realized that your company was suddenly in the red, owing more money than you can even imagine? That's what happened recently when online payments company PayPal accidentally credited a Pennsylvania man $92,233,720,368,547,800, according to a report by CNN.

For those of us who aren't used to counting that high, that comes out to more than $92 quadrillion. Yes, quadrillion. It's an actual number.

To its credit, PayPal quickly corrected the accounting error and offered to donate an unspecified amount of money to a charity of the man's choice. The man, who sells auto parts on eBay in his spare time, said he would have used his sudden, mind-boggling wealth to help pay down the national debt.

For more, see the report on CNN.

Related: PayPal Goes Galactic, Moves to Cash In on Space Payments

