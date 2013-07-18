Netflix's 'House of Cards' Gets Emmy Nod as TV Moves Online

July 18, 2013 2 min read

Internet innovation is getting its Emmy.

The Netflix political drama House of Cards earned an Emmy nomination for best drama series Thursday, marking the first time a program that aired online rather than over traditional television received a nomination.

The show received nine total nominations, including acting nods to Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

The migration of original programming online has been among the biggest themes in entertainment over the last few months, with House of Cards making cable operators stand up and take notice as audiences adjust to watching entertainment on computers and mobile devices. It also paid big for the series, reportedly shelling out $100 million for two seasons.

In addition to House of Cards, Netflix also made a splash by reviving the cult series Arrested Development. Not only did it revive the show, but it allowed fans to watch all 15 episodes at once, rather than rolling them out weekly. Arrested Development star Jason Bateman received a best-actor nomination.

On Wednesday, Netflix upped the ante with its original programming, signing a multi-year deal for 300 hours of programming from DreamWorks Animation.

Hulu is also big in the original-programming game. It notably resurrected soap operas All My Children and One Life to Live.

