Television

How the Founder of Pressed Juicery Turned $30,000 Into a Projected $75 Million Company
How the Founder of Pressed Juicery Turned $30,000 Into a Projected $75 Million Company

Hayden Slater quit his job at HBO to start the cold-pressed juice giant after a life-changing trip to Thailand. Here's his story -- and how he overcame a run-in with the health department.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
This Former Computer Scientist Pivoted to Film/TV and Built an Emmy-Nominated Production Company. Here's How.
This Former Computer Scientist Pivoted to Film/TV and Built an Emmy-Nominated Production Company. Here's How.

Lori McCreary has partnered with actor Morgan Freeman on their production company for more than 20 years. Here's her story.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
This Chef Went From Writing Cookbooks and Starring on Food Network to Being a YouTube Influencer
This Chef Went From Writing Cookbooks and Starring on Food Network to Being a YouTube Influencer

Irish chef Donal Skehan had already made a name for himself by the time he moved to L.A. to join the city's vibrant community of YouTube creators.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead at 61. 3 Things to Know Today.
Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead at 61. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead at 61
Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead at 61

The chef, author and TV host died in France while shooting his CNN series "Parts Unknown."
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Airbnb Adds Surfing to Its Booking Service
Airbnb Adds Surfing to Its Booking Service

Plus, TiVo is adding Alexa voice controls to its DVRs and a startup in North Carolina is going to help home buyers make an all-cash bid.
Venturer | 1 min read
The Woman Behind Hit Netflix Series 'One Day at a Time' Shares Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Bet on Yourself
The Woman Behind Hit Netflix Series 'One Day at a Time' Shares Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Bet on Yourself

Gloria Calderón Kellett grew her frustration of trying to win bad acting roles into a writing and producing career and her own company.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
How to Get Huge Exposure for Your Business in 3 to 5 Minutes
How to Get Huge Exposure for Your Business in 3 to 5 Minutes

Position yourself as an expert on a TV or radio show and you're almost guaranteed to get leads.
Areva Martin | 6 min read
11 Supernatural Ways 'Stranger Things' Has Turned Marketing Upside Down
11 Supernatural Ways 'Stranger Things' Has Turned Marketing Upside Down

The Netflix show has managed to engage audiences far beyond their TV screens.
Jarrod Walpert | 7 min read
I Broke Up With TV Last Year and We're Not Getting Back Together
I Broke Up With TV Last Year and We're Not Getting Back Together

When I turned off the television I discovered six hours a day for having a life.
Steve Eakin | 3 min read
