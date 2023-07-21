The star of 'Buying Beverly Hills' offers key takeaways from his experience shooting season one, along with advice primed to benefit entrepreneurs in just about any industry.

Having had the privilege of filming my own Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills, I've gained leadership insights that wound up extending far beyond the realm of television. Over time, I came to realize that experiences and lessons learned during production have real value for those seeking success in a variety of ventures — even those not depicted on the small screen.

Read on to see the four lessons I took away from filming season one of Buying Beverly Hills.

1. Authenticity is key

One of the most crucial aspects of Buying Beverly Hills was its emphasis on authenticity. In an industry often associated with glamour and pretense, it was important to stay true to our core values and detail real-life obstacles and genuine interactions. My daughter, Alexia Umansky, showed viewers the challenges of being a green agent, for example, as she handled her first big listing (which happened to be our family home). As viewers got to watch mistakes made along the way, they were able to see the true process of being a newer agent and the challenges that come with breaking into the industry.

Similarly, entrepreneurs should strive to be authentic. Transparency and honesty build trust with customers or clients, fostering long-term relationships and solidifying your reputation. People connect with the truth, and by embracing it in your values and actions, you can differentiate your brand and create a loyal following.

2. Regard challenges as opportunities

As any entrepreneur knows, challenges are inevitable, and during production, we faced numerous ones, from tight timelines to unexpected hurdles. Joey Ben-Zvi, an agent at The Agency and a show cast member, learned firsthand the mishaps that can arise in this industry, particularly as he navigated listing his family's property. In the end, though, we learned to view such challenges as opportunities for growth and innovation.

The same principle applies broadly: Rather than becoming discouraged by setbacks, embrace them as chances to learn, adapt and improve. By maintaining a positive mindset that always embraces problem-solving, you'll reliably turn adversity into a catalyst for success.

3. Build a strong team

Behind the scenes of Buying Beverly Hills, I had a dedicated team working tirelessly — from seasoned producers to PR gurus ready to market and launch the series. Collaborating with talented professionals who shared my vision was instrumental, and that lesson has real legs: Leaders should prioritize building a strong team in their own ventures. Surround yourself with those who complement your strengths and share your passion and values. Such a crew can help navigate challenges, provide diverse perspectives and drive innovation. Success is rarely (if ever) achieved alone.

4. Harness the power of storytelling

Shooting the series was an indelible lesson in the impact and potential of a compelling narrative. Members of The Umansky Team, as well as other agents featured on the show, made a point of opening up and sharing their personal stories and professional struggles. Part of what I admired about our show — and what I believe sets it apart from similar programs — is that we showed the true process and experience of what it takes to make it in real estate, describing in detail the challenges and obstacles both new and seasoned agents face. In doing so, we created a deeper connection with the audience — genuine emotional engagement.

Entrepreneurs can leverage this same concept by effectively telling their story and that of their brand. So, share your journey, the values that drive your business and the impact you aim to make. Such a narrative will resonate with a target audience, and you'll be able to use it to create a memorable and authentic brand. Through storytelling, you can forge stronger connections with both existing and potential clients, and so differentiate yourself from competitors.

