No Matter Your Digital Marketing Strategy, Make Sure You're Adding Value

Hosting webinars. Blogging. Social-media marketing. No matter what avenue you take when it comes to marketing your business, make sure that everything you do adds value for your customers -- in their personal or business lives.

That was the big takeaway from the fourth installment of our Google Hangout Series, "The Best Marketing Advice You're Not Following." We chatted with a pair of digital marketing experts from our Team Digital:

If your goal is to engage your fans over social media, or generate sales, or position yourself as an authority, these things can be accomplished if you provide value and a reason for people to interact with your brand. "It's important for entrepreneurs to know what their vision is and what the end result will be," Howes said.

And when providing that value, it's also important to do it with flair and a voice that represents your brand. "When a company becomes a personality, that's when I become a fan for life," Howes said.

