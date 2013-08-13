Technology

Jack Dorsey Makes the Rounds With Square

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Wanna meet your entrepreneur hero? Now's your chance.

In his role at the helm of the mobile-payment company Square, Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey is becoming a champion of small merchants. Over the next four months, Dorsey will visit cities across the U.S. and Canada to lead discussions with local business owners in a series called "Let's Talk." The goal of the series is to get business owners to collaborate locally.

Related: Twitter's Jack Dorsey on How Entrepreneurs Should Use Twitter

"The growth and success of a community depends upon the people who support it," Dorsey says in a statement. "We're eager to meet business owners, listen to their stories, introduce them to one another and unite their neighborhoods."

The series kicks off in Dorsey's hometown of St. Louis, Mo. In the first chat, participating local businesses will include Sump Coffee, Whisk Bakeshop, Cherokee Street Bike and Scarlett Garnet. "The more business owners realize the benefits of staying local, the more St. Louis will grow," says Scott Carey, the owner of Sump Coffee, in a statement.

Related: Jack Dorsey on Launching Twitter and His Top Advice for Young Treps

Here is a look at Square's "Let's Talk" lineup. Dorsey will be moderating all events, except the one in Minneapolis, which will be led by Square Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar.

  • August 29: St. Louis, Mo.
  • September 17: Detroit, Mich.
  • October 3: Minneapolis, Minn.
  • October 23: Toronto, Canada
  • November 7: New Orleans, La.
  • December 17: The Bronx, N.Y.

Small-business owners interested in attending one of the free events should register on the Square sign-up page. Check out the video below to get a sense of what the "Let's Talk" events will be like. This is from a previous event held by Square in San Francisco. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Types of Business Data Hackers Can't Wait to Get Their Hands On

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab