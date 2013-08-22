Facebook Gives Businesses Free Access to Shutterstock Images for Ads

August 22, 2013 2 min read

Business that advertise on Facebook now have the opportunity to supplement those adds with a new, free catalog of images. Today, Facebook announced a collaboration with stock photography agency Shutterstock to make millions of images from its library accessible to businesses at no additional cost.

Facebook touts the partnership, which will officially kick off next week, as a helpful tool for small businesses that may not have the resources for sourcing quality images.

Facebook is also releasing a new image uploader for Pages that lets businesses create multiple ads simultaneously and with multiple images, starting today. Facebook says this will let advertisers test different images and strategies to increase ad performance.

For its mobile Pages app, Facebook says it updated it to include popular features requested by users. The new mobile Pages Manager now makes it possible for Page administrators to upload multiple photos for a single post, add new administrators and adjust admin privileges, all while on the go. Android users now have the ability to tag users in the comments and keep tabs on their Page in Page Feed. iOS users are now able to create new pages and events from their iPhone or iPad.

For Facebook, these changes are part of a strategy aimed at keeping businesses engaged, driving ad sales.

