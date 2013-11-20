Facebook Is Making Life Easier for Social Media Managers

November 20, 2013 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Facebook is making the lives of social media managers easier with two updates to its Page Composer announced today.

Previously, it took 12 steps to schedule posts. Facebook has now reduced that number to four, making it easier to schedule content without a third-party app such as HootSuite.

Photo uploads are also improving. Now, page administrators will be able to upload multiple images at a time, either from their desktop or by using a new drag-and-drop feature. While the scheduling changes are available today, the photo features are still forthcoming, but Facebook said they will debut soon.

These updates may give Facebook page managers a little extra incentive to post regularly. Last month, Facebook said its average referral traffic to media sites had increased 170 percent this year. The social network also reported that greater posting frequency leads to higher referral traffic -- as long as it doesn't cross the line into spam.

