Ready For Anything

Get it Done: 35 Habits of the Most Productive People (Infographic)

Get it Done: 35 Habits of the Most Productive People (Infographic)
Image credit: Startup Stock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

You know those people who get so much done it seems like they have 30 hours in every day while the rest of us mere mortals have a measly 24? You know, the ones who seem to get more accomplished before breakfast than you do all day?

You can actually become one of them. For starters, spend one minute replying to each email – max -- and don’t feel compelled to respond to everything. Also, take a play from Steve Jobs, Hillary Clinton, President Obama and Mark Zuckerberg and wear the same thing every day. It saves time that you spend trying on different outfits every day, says Anna Vital, the co-founder of the San Francisco-based startup organization Funders and Founders who compiled the tips and made the infographic below. 

Take a break from your procrastinating and check out the infographic below.

