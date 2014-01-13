My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Suntory Snaps Up Jim Beam for $16 Billion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Suntory Snaps Up Jim Beam for $16 Billion
Image credit: movieclips
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For Jim Beam, it's Suntory time. The privately owned Japanese drinks company announced today its intent to purchase the maker of Maker's Mark, Laphroaig Scotch whisky and Courvoisier for $13.6 billion.

Suntory will buy out all existing shares of Jim Beam stock at $83.50 a share, a 25 percent premium on its Jan. 10 closing price. At 11:11 a.m. EST on Jan. 13, Jim Beam's stock was up $16.20 on the news, a gain of more than 24 percent.

The Japanese food and beverage conglomerate will also assume Jim Beam's outstanding debt, bringing the total value of the deal to $16 billion.

Known to most Americans as the company pitched by Bill Murray in the 2003 film Lost in Translation, and to the discerning few as the company behind Japanese single-malt whiskies Yamazaki and Hibiki, Suntory was founded in 1899 in Osaka and created Japan's first native whisky a quarter-century later.

"I believe this combination will create a spirits business with a product portfolio unmatched throughout the world and allow us to achieve further global growth," Nobutada Saji, president and chairman of Suntory's board of directors, said in a statement.

Both Beam's and Suntory's boards approved the deal unanimously. Suntory expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2014, and says it will create "a stronger global player in premium spirits" with more than $4.3 billion in annual combined sales of spirits.

Matt Shattock, Beam's president and chief executive, will continue to run the U.S spirits maker along with his existing management team.

Related: Report: U.S. Business Mergers at Highest Level Since 2001

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Reasons Why I Gladly Welcome Competition

Growth Strategies

7 Ways to Learn From Difficult Conversations

Growth Strategies

5 Tips for Expanding Your Small Business (The Right Way)