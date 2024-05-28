Amazon Fresh is the latest retailer to announce that it's lowering prices on thousands of popular items as companies try to bring shoppers back amid persistent inflation.

The company confirmed it will cut prices on more than 4,000 items including seafood, snacks, frozen food, dairy, cheese, and meat. Discounted will rotate weekly.

Shoppers can expect to see lower prices of up to 30% on certain items, with Prime members eligible for an additional 10% off already marked-down items by ordering groceries online.

"Increasing our weekly deals across thousands of items and expanding the reach of Prime Savings at Amazon Fresh is just one way that we're continuing to invest in competitive pricing and savings for all of our customers – both in-store and online," said Worldwide Vice President of Amazon Fresh, Claire Peters, in a statement via CNN.

Both in-house Amazon brands and national brands sold through Amazon will be eligible for the lower-priced deals.

Amazon has 44 Amazon Fresh stores across eight U.S. states and reported a strong Q1 2024, with $143.3 billion in revenue, an increase of 13% year-over-year.

Amazon isn't alone in attempting to cut grocery items to keep customers coming back.

Last week, Target announced it is slashing prices on nearly 5,000 items through the end of the summer. Walmart also revealed that it would begin discounting an estimated 7,000 items.

Amazon was up for 48.75% year over year as of Tuesday morning.

"If you want to … serve as many grocery missions as we aim to serve, you have to have a perishables business and a mass physical presence. And that's what we've been working on with Amazon Fresh," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said during the earnings call last month.