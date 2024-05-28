Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

PDFs are manageable, secure, and easy to send. That's part of what's made them such a popular and commonly used file type in today's work culture. That being said, they can be a pain when you need to sign them, make changes, or convert them into other file types. That's why securing a reliable converting solution can save your business time and money.

During a special Memorial Day sale, you can get a lifetime license to PDF Converter Pro for only $24.97 (reg. $99) through May 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT only.

In addition to converting and backing up your PDF files in other types—including PNG, JPG, HTML, and a variety of other popular types—PDF Converter can even convert to Microsoft Office files for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and others.

PDF Converter Pro also supports converting other file types into PDF form. Some of its other capabilities include merging multiple PDF files into a single document, splitting a single PDF document into multiple files (even extracting single pages), and specialty operations like extracting images and blocks of text from PDF documents.

From more than 60 reviews on the Entrepreneur Store, PDF Converter Pro has an impressive 4.7/5 star average rating. One recent five-star review reads, "Great product. Better than the Adobe version that has an expiration date." To find out for yourself, get a lifetime license affordably by Memorial Day.

