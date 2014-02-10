Innovation Now Presented by

Following Takedown, Flappy Bird Hatches Anew on eBay for $100,000

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Following Takedown, Flappy Bird Hatches Anew on eBay for $100,000
Image credit: Flappy Bird
Former Staff Writer
2 min read
Presented by

It came, it flapped, it conquered. And now, just days after Flappy Bird’s creator inexplicably removed the game from app stores for good, the free program has resurfaced on eBay to the tune of $99,900.

EBay seller pindrus is selling his 16-gigabyte iPhone 5s with the game pre-installed -- and bidders are flocking to the item in droves. While the auction began yesterday at $650, 22 bidders have thus far made a total of 74 bids for the used phone with roughly six days left until the item is sold.

Though almost $100,000 may sound steep for Flappy Bird -- notorious for its crude design, simplistic plot and punishing difficulty -- many other eBay sellers are looking to cash in on a smaller scale. A search for the game on eBay yields hundreds of used phones tagged at a staggering variety of price points.

Related: Flappy Bird Reportedly Flapping Away For Good

While eBay has yet to confirm the veracity of the bids, none of the sales appear to have ended, casting a shadow of doubt over the activity.

Vietnamese developer Dong Nguyen created Flappy Bird in May, though it only recently rocketed to widespread popularity and astronomical revenues for Nguyen of a reported $50,000 per day.

He tweeted this weekend that he would be removing the game amidst speculation that its ratings and popularity had been boosted through fake accounts or that the sudden and intense fame was simply too much for Nguyen to bear.

It appears other programmers are eager to pounce on the game's success. A search for "Flappy Bird" on freelancer hiring site Elance reveals dozens of job postings asking programmers to design a copycat iOS game.

Related: Look Out, Candy Crush: Flappy Bird Is the Latest Craze in Mobile Gaming

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

The Future of Tech Depends On Upskilling Your Team

Technology

4 Video Platforms Attempting to Challenge YouTube's Dominance

Innovation Now

Technology Is Changing Insurance for The Better