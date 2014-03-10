Business Circle

Why Your Ecommerce Site Is Losing Money (Infographic)

A customer clicked on your website, found items they want to buy and even added them to his shopping cart. However, you aren't out of the woods yet – you still need him to checkout, or all your hard work has been for nothing.

A whopping 67.9 percent of shopping carts are abandoned prior to checkout, according to research collected by CWCS Managed Hosting. Why are more than half of customers abandoning the items they were all ready to purchase? Check out the infographic below to find out – and make sure it doesn't happen to you.

