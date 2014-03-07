Pebble

Pebble (Finally) Opens Its App Store to Android Users

Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

If you own a Pebble and have it connected to an Android-powered smartphone, you've probably felt left in the dark compared with your iPhone-touting friends. When Pebble unveiled the slimmer, more stylish Pebble Steel smartwatch at CES in January, the Pebble app store also went live -- but only for iPhone users.

It has taken two months but, today, Android users can rejoice. Pebble has unveiled its dedicated app store in the Google Play app marketplace.

Additionally, Pebble announced new app partnerships with companies like eBay and Evernote, to name a couple. The Evernote app allows Pebble users access to "core" Evernote features like checklists, reminders and notebooks directly from the smartwatch. 

The eBay app, meanwhile, lets Pebble users to access eBay feeds, browse products and add items to a wish list for later purchase via your smartphone.

