Security

Jimmy Carter: I Send Snail Mail for Fear of NSA Surveillance

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

A sneaking distrust of government monitoring has spread within its own legions -- even among previous holders of the nation’s top office.

Former President Jimmy Carter said he opts for snail mail as opposed to email when corresponding with foreign leaders for fear of spying.

The 89-year-old told Meet the Press that NSA surveillance tactics are being “extremely liberalized and, I think, abused by our own intelligence agencies.”

Related: Which Age Group Is Most Likely to Be Hacked?

During the interview with Andrea Mitchell, in which Carter promoted his latest book, A Call to Action, he also noted that President Obama does not call upon him for advice -- though previous presidents have.

Back in January, President Obama announced a change to the way that cell phone metadata would be stored during a speech at the Department of Justice.

While collection will continue, Obama said, an independent third party would now store the data rather than the government itself. Additionally, looking ahead, the government would only be allowed to access records of citizens that are alleged to be two steps -- as opposed to the former three steps -- removed from a terrorist organization.

Related: Dark 'Cloud' Forming: The Struggle to Balance Security and Employee Privacy

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

6 Essential Security Tips for Dispensary Owners

Security

Security for Startups: Protection on a Budget

Security

Everyone Is Talking About WikiLeaks' Massive CIA Data Dump -- Here's What's Going On