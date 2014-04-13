3 Professionals Entrepreneurs Need for Their Personal Lives

April 13, 2014 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, you are driven to work hard and perform at your best. Too often, though, you probably tend to focus on your business and neglect the other aspects of your life. While you may be the first to hire an assistant or barter for a business need, are you neglecting the other aspects of your life that require an investment of time and money?

Related: Why Entrepreneurs Have to Spend More Time on Their Teeth

You may think you have what it takes to go it alone, but aside from needing mentors and teachers in business, you need them for your body, mind and soul as well.

Before you get too out of balance, here are three professionals that you should invest in for balancing out your business and personal life:

Body: A personal trainer. You may think a personal trainer is a luxury you can’t afford, but the reality is that hiring a personal trainer can be the difference between success and failure when it comes to fitness. It’s not just about the workout. Trainers provide you with lifestyle advice that will overall improve your health, while keeping you accountable for your own fitness results. You don’t need to meet with them daily to have success. Weekly sessions will still give you the mentorship, motivation and advice you need to stay on track with prioritizing your body’s needs.

Related: 10 Simple Ways to Eat Healthy Without Thinking

Mind: Therapist or counselor. Caring for your mental health is one of the best investments you can make. Too often, people treat counselors or therapists like an urgent care clinic -- visiting only when life’s greatest challenges arise and throw them for a loop. If you really want to get the most out of developing strong mental acuity, consider seeing a licensed therapist or another mental health professional on a regular basis, even when nothing is particularly “wrong.” They can help motivate you, get to the core of your driving desires and behaviors buried deep in your psyche and can provide professional help mapping out values and personal goals you want to make a part of your daily life.

Soul: Personal coach. Develop your personal vision, values and further your emotional intelligence with a certified personal coach. The beauty of a professional coach is that you have a variety of options available to best find the type of help you want. Are you more spiritually oriented? Find a personal coach who matches your spiritual background and beliefs. Looking to achieve greater personal performance? Find a more business-oriented personal coach who can help you overcome personal limitations to excel inside and outside your personal life. There are so many kinds of development coaches out there, you’re sure to find one that suits your style and can help you enhance your spirit.

Related: 10 Quotes to Get You Through the Marathon of Entrepreneurship