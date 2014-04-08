Lyft Lowers Prices in All Cities by 20 Percent

April 8, 2014 2 min read

This week, ridesharing service Lyft announced it is reducing prices by 20 percent across all markets.

The move comes on the heels of a fresh $250 million funding round from investors including Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba.

In a post on the company's blog, Lyft wrote that while the new rates are being tested, "to provide our growing driver community with peace of mind," it will temporarily stop taking commissions from their drivers.

The company, known for its loyal community and whimsically-attired cars (the pink mustaches are tough to miss), currently offers its services in 30 U.S. cities. Prices vary based on location.

In most cities, Lyft still lets riders have the option to pay what they wish thorough a "voluntary donation" system, but it is no longer in use in California, nor in Seattle, where new regulations were recently passed on mobile and app-based transportation services. Mandatory Lyft prices are currently set based on cost per mile and per minute, as well as a pickup free and a $1 insurance, or "Trust & Safety" fee.

Lyft is not alone in trying to endear itself to customers and beat the competition through less expensive rides. Uber announced a similar initiative in January, cutting prices for its uberX service in 16 out of 24 cities, and Sidecar began offering a customization that lets users set their own rates in February.

