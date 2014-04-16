Look Out: Joe Biden Is Now on Instagram

April 16, 2014 1 min read

Everyone’s favorite crazy uncle has joined Instagram.

Vice President Joe Biden, who currently follows only the White House and First Lady Michelle Obama, currently has over 12,000 followers after joining the social-networking site earlier today.

So far, the VP has posted two photos. The first is an almost perfect Instagram shot: Joe is blurred out in the distance, thoughtfully reading, with his Ray-Ban aviators taking center stage. The second is a snap of him exiting a helicopter in Pennsylvania.

Welcome to Instagram, Joe! We can’t wait for stylized brunch photos, artsy sunset shots and snaps of you and Barack living it up in the Oval Office.

Follow @vp for more updates. His first two posts are below.