Set Your Own Rules and 'Live the Dream': A Google Hangout With Lewis Howes

April 21, 2014 1 min read

"Living the dream." It's something a lot of people talk about and few people actually achieve. Whether it's a lack of confidence or motivation to start something of your own, or an inability to manage your time after you've started setting your own rules.

To address this highly sought-after work-life balance -- and all the challenges and opportunities that come with it -- we'll be chatting with entrepreneur Lewis Howes. He'll join me Wednesday for a Google Hangout to discuss confidence, networking, founding a startup around your passion and growing that business in a way that allows you to live the type of life you've always wanted.

You can watch the Hangout here, right on this post, starting at 4 p.m. EST. It's sure to be informative, insightful as well as entertaining. You won't want to miss it. See you then.

