Market Research Has Lost Its Mojo. But Here's How It Can Get It Back.

How market researchers blew it. In the early 2000s, with the increased use of email, the internet, mobile phones and social media, many companies transformed their way of doing business, but market research companies did not.

That's because capturing consumer opinion online was still a challenge since not all customers had migrated to the web. Nevertheless, market researchers didn’t do enough to stay ahead of the curve. They should have worked with early tech adopters to gain insight. And market research companies could have launched products in beta and made some risky decisions. Yet, all they did was undertake the same paper-and-pen surveys.

Beyond pen-and-paper studies. For quite some time, market research firms relied heavily on consultants with sociology and economics degrees. Even with the growth of technology over the last two decades, market research firms continued to do all the work themselves, rather than teaching companies how to gather customer feedback on their own. Indeed a whole new slew of customer-intelligence software companies, including my own, now provide proprietary software platforms so that companies can engage with tens of thousands of customers at once on an ongoing basis for feedback on products, services and ads.

This is how it works: A company recruits customers who have agreed to be contacted on a regular basis for their feedback in what is called a "customer community." What results is customers talking via text in response to questions posed by the company -- with company staff able to listen in. It's an online forum, resembling a chat room. Sometimes the customer will just answer the company's question; other times customers converse with one another as they respond to the question posed. They can ask people, for example, to share photos of clothing they like or how they like to wear a specific retailer's clothing.

Companies can even target certain demographic clusters within that community of customers for feedback on specific topics. It's a lot more than the old-fashioned polling or conducting focus groups on onetime basis in a physical room -- or even one-off online surveys -- because thousands of people are involved and for months or years.

