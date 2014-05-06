Social Media

Facebook to Host 5 'Boot Camps' This Summer to Woo Small Businesses

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Facebook already racks up some serious advertising dollars from massive corporate companies. Now the social giant has big eyes for big ad bucks from mom and pop shops, too. And it's willing to send them to "boot camp" over the summer to get the money ball rolling.  

Mark Zuckerberg's 1.2 billion-member social network announced today that it will host five "Facebook Fit" small business boot camp-style events from early June to early August in partnership with fellow California tech heavies Intuit QuickBooks, LegalZoom and Square.

Related: 10 Advanced Facebook Tips and Tricks

Facebook also tapped small business expert and author Rhonda Abrams and consumer tech TV journalist Mario Armstrong to headline the cross-country SMB outreach tour, which will roll through the following cities:

  • New York (June 3)
  • Miami (June 19)
  • Chicago (July 10)
  • Austin (July 24)
  • Menlo Park (Aug. 5)

"The concept here is get your business in shape," Dan Levy, Facebook's director of small business told Entrepreneur.com. "What we hear from small businesses all the time is they don't have a lot of time, they don't have a lot of money, so we're going to pack in a lot of really useful things into half-day boot camps where they can come out stronger on the other end, whether they're just getting started on Facebook or whether they're pretty experienced, with new tips and ideas from us, from our event partners and from other businesses they meet and network with at the events."

Related: 10 Questions to Ask When Creating a Social Media Marketing Plan

It's no coincidence that Facebook Fit attendees will also come out with $50 Facebook ad credits in hand -- perhaps the little nudge they need to start advertising on the world's most popular social online space, or, if they already have, to give it another shot.   

"We're obviously there to help small businesses with the marketing elements of growing their business," Levy said. "We think Facebook would be a great partner there."

Levy said there are some 25 million active small business pages on the site right now. Enticing more of them to pump cash into Facebook ads, especially the mobile kind, is becoming increasingly important to the Silicon Valley mammoth, which last year created its first Small and Medium Business Council to help improve its marketing products, and presumably, its SMB market reach, too.  

Related: Get Ready for Video Ads in Your Facebook Newsfeed

Each Facebook Fit boot camp costs $25 per person and will feature opening mainstage keynote speeches by Levy himself, followed by breakout sessions on key small business focus areas, like accounting, payments, legal services, and, of course, marketing and advertising on Facebook.  

Levy said the term "boot camp" was inspired by the boot camp-style training sessions new hire Facebook engineers attend to "get up to speed quickly." Registration for the event opened this morning.

To reserve your Facebook Fit spot, go to http://fb.me/fit. No pushups or burpees required.

Related: Updated Facebook 'Pages' Allow You to Stack Up Your Competitors' Social Metrics

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How Humans Relate to Social Media

Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Social Media

Will Facebook Advertising Survive After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?