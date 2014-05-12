National Small Business Week: Events to Watch For in Your Region

May 12, 2014 2 min read

One week every year, the U.S. government shines a spotlight upon the entrepreneurial community to raise awareness about small business and to provide resources for aspiring business owners across the nation. That week is now.

National Small Business Week kicked off with a bang early this morning at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Nancy Pelosi offered remarks alongside Mayor Ed Lee and Small Business Administration Administrator Maria Contreras-Sweet in a presentation that can be viewed in full here.

With events slated throughout the week in San Francisco, Kansas City, Boston, Washington, D.C., and more, the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce -- a local advocate of the region’s business community -- is also hosting a “Discount Day” tomorrow, in which a faction of small businesses have teamed together to offer coupons and markdowns.

Getty-owned iStock, a photo provider, has also dubbed May 14 “100 percent Royalty Day” -- giving all sales on exclusive images to the artists that provided them.

For those who cannot attend in person, a slew of webinars will be offered this Monday through Thursday on themes varying from “Strategic Ways to Increase Your Return on Travel” to “Follow Through: Why People Don’t and How You Can.”

For a complete rundown of the week’s events, check out the U.S. Small Business Administration's website, and stay tuned right here for additional coverage in days ahead.

