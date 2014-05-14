Habitat for Humanity, MasterCard Building 'Work-Live' Spaces for Low-Income Business Owners

May 14, 2014 1 min read

Habitat for Humanity and MasterCard are breaking ground on a new initiative aimed at helping low-income families who operate home-based businesses.

Launched as a pilot program in Flint, Mich., Habitat will build duplex homes that comprise functional office space in order to increase “employment and income opportunities for potential homeowners,” the organization said.

In honor of National Small Business Week, MasterCard has provided a $400,000 grant to fund construction.

Though the project kicked off with a tabletop gaming store in Flint -- “to help turn around an area devastated by disinvestment, unemployment, crime and low morale,” Mastercard said -- the initiative is slated to roll out to other cities as well.

Five Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country will also receive grants of $5,000 each to fund research and training for eventual work/live builds within their communities.

Though Habitat will choose the next location and entrepreneurs to benefit from the program, businesses can apply and inquire through their local chapters.

