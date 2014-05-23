Project Grow

Under Armour Just Proved Human Decency Is the Best PR

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Sometimes the best PR is just some good-old human decency.

Case in point: when 4-year-old Jasper Poole was tragically mauled by a dog last March, he just so happened to be wearing his favorite red Under Armour T-shirt. He called it his “superhero shirt.”

“Though he was dragged by his leg, his shirt showed no signs of damage,” wrote Jasper’s dad, Nigel, in a post on Imgur.

During their long nights at the hospital throughout the ordeal (he endured four hours of surgery and received over 300 stitches, but is expected to make a full recovery), an idea suddenly dawned on Jasper’s mom. “My wife contacted Under Armour and told them his story and how well the shirt held up.”

Related: Why Startups Should Still Care About Things That Don't Scale

They were stunned to receive a package on their doorstep later that week.

“Your mom emailed all of us here at Under Armour to let us know how brave you have been during your recovery,” wrote the company’s head of social media CSR, Amanda Ozarowski. “She mentioned that you are a big fan of super heroes and we just wanted you to know that you are our super hero!”

That’s not all. Ozarowski had also enclosed some serious swag: a veritable bounty of superhero-themed Under Armour T-Shirts, backpacks and shorts. See more pics below from Jasper’s dad of this heartening act of humanity that should also serve, for any brand, as a master class in customer service.

Related: What I Learned About PR From Working With Steve Jobs

Under Armour Just Proved Human Decency Is the Best PR
Image credit: imgur.com
 
Under Armour Just Proved Human Decency Is the Best PR
Image credit: imgur.com

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Public Relations

Pitching 101: Reaching Out to the Media and Getting Them to Bite

Public Relations

To Earn Customer Trust on Data Privacy, You Need to Change the Narrative

Public Relations

Is Hiring a PR Firm Worth It?